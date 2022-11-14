Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,422,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.