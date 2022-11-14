Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Down 47.1 %

ZRSEF stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $398.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

