107,339 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Several research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 683,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,103. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

