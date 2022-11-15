124,671 Shares in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

IG opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

