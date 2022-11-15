14,444 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

