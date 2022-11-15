1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

