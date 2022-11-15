17,659 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

