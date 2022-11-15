33,528 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

