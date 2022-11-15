3,859 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

