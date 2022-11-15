64,000 Shares in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLRCU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $361,000.

ClimateRock Price Performance

CLRCU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

