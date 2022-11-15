abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

