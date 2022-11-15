Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

