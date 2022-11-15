Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

