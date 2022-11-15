ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) vs. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Head to Head Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 1.43% 1.77% 0.86% ACV Auctions -24.54% -17.59% -9.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.28 -$29.74 million $0.04 142.79 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.78 -$78.18 million ($0.67) -12.84

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DHI Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 0 9 0 3.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.81%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $16.42, suggesting a potential upside of 90.89%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

