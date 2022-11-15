Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

