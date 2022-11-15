Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,494 shares of company stock worth $55,093,445 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

