Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

