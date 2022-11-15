Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 92,691 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBXG. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 9.75 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.71 and a 1-year high of 19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.63 and its 200 day moving average is 10.34.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

