Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 133,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $59,285,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 241.9% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 93,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

