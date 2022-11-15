Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

