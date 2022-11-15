Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

