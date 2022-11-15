Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 132.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 44.6% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EHC opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

