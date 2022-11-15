Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 4.6 %

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

