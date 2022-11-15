Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

