Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

