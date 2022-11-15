Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,030 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.79.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

GMAB opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.