Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,873,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 863,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

