Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

