Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($8.06) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.42). The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($8.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALBO. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 89.51% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,462,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $13,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 339,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.