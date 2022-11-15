Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.47.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

