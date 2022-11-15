Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.90.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$10.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

