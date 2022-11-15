Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

