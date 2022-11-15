Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

