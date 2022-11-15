Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.50 ($13.92) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBTSF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Almirall from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Almirall from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.50 ($11.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Almirall Stock Performance

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Almirall has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

