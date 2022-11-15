Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $91,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

