American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

