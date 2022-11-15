America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $127.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

