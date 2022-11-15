Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -260.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

