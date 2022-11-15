Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.