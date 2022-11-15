Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $3.14 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

