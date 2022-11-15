Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the period.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

