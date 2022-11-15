Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

AQN stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

