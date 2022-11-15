Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Blue Apron (APRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN):

11/8/2022 – Blue Apron had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.00.

11/8/2022 – Blue Apron had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $5.00.

11/7/2022 – Blue Apron was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/7/2022 – Blue Apron had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Blue Apron Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE APRN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -3.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

