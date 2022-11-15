Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $113.87

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.87.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.53 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

