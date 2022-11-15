Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,407.13

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,407.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,446.88 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

