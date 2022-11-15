Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.1 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$40.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.41. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The firm has a market cap of C$768.40 million and a P/E ratio of 72.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.