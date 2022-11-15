Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $20.10

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Knowles Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KN opened at $14.86 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Knowles

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

