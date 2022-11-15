Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT at $55.63

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. Citigroup started coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($47.42) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.