Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$24.16

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.16.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG stock opened at C$20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

