Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $77.00

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.