Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $77.00

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS opened at $77.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

